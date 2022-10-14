Young soccer players get free vision screening and prescription lenses for World Sight Day

Johannesburg - SEEVA.org hosted a vision-screening day for more than 160 young soccer players aged between 8 and 16 years old in honour of World Sight Day, which took place on October 13.
The organisation provided compliant and comprehensive visual screenings by professional optometrists from SEEVA to the youth of Blikkiesdorp FC and Cape Town Spurs FC Youth Academy.
SEEVA’s system works to identify whether or not a child is in need of prescription lenses, as most of the children who were tested had not had the privilege of having their eyes tested professionally.
On the day, the organisation also provided a pair of prescription lenses to those who were in need of them, as well as detailed clinical reports to various stakeholders and parents.
This initiative was supported by the Cape Town Spurs, Maluuk Explores, Rachel’s Wishes, Bauer Optometrists, Danneberg Optometrist and Urban Optik.
