Fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile granted bail, ordered to suspend his Twitter account

DURBAN: Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was granted R5 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court after incitement to commit public violence charges were levelled against him. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Khanyile also faced a charge of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

She said part of his bail conditions included reporting to Hillbrow police station twice a week. “This will be on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm, when he is at the Wits University campus. “If/when he is in Durban, he must report at Durban Central SAPS between the same hours and on the same days.”

Kara said the court also ruled that Khanyile suspend and not use his Twitter account. The State alleges that between July 8 and July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured persons unknown to the State to commit public violence. It is further alleged that on July 10, near Smith Street, Durban, he convened a gathering to address the nation which was not for purposes of a funeral or work.

“These relate to incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in Kwazulu-Natal in mid-July,” said Kara. “He was warned that should he breach his bail conditions, the State can bring an application to have his bail revoked and he can be kept in custody for the duration of the criminal matter.” She said the case was adjourned until September 23, so that it could be transferred to the regional court.