FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile is in hospital, says family

DURBAN: A family member of unrest accused Bonginkosi Khanyile said the reason he did not appear in court on Monday was due to ill health. A warrant of arrest was issued at the Durban Magistrate’s Court after Khanyile failed to appear.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, family spokesperson Philani Nduli, said Khanyile was in hospital after waking up with severe flu symptoms. “This is the reason he couldn't attend court today as he's getting medical attention.” Khanyile was released on R5 000 bail on September 7, following charges of incitement to commit public violence during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are aware of the warrant of arrest issued by the court which is a normal procedure if an accused person fails to appear before court. A warrant of arrest is issued up until the accused gives a valid reason including proof of why he or she could not attend court on the said date,” said Nduli. He said an update would be provided on Khanyile’s health. As part of Khanyile’s bail conditions, he was to suspend his Twitter account and has to report to a police station in either Gauteng or Durban.