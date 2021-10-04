Female KZN paramedic shot dead en route to an incident

DURBAN: KZN police are investigating a murder after a paramedic was shot dead and another critically injured while on their way to a scene in Estcourt on Sunday evening. Robert Mckenzie, of KZN Emergency Medical Services, said two of their paramedics responded to a shooting in the Estcourt area near Mabhanoyini.

“The ambulance was shot at. Sadly, one paramedic sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene.” Mckenzie said the other paramedic sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital for further care. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an ambulance with two paramedics was driving past the shooting to attend to another incident.

“Whilst they were driving along the same area where there was a shooting, they were shot by unknown suspects. “A 40-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound on the left under arm and was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained injuries on the stomach and he was rushed to hospital for medical attention.” With regard to the shooting, Gwala said it is alleged that at around 11.30pm, two brothers were at their home at Mimosadale in Estcourt when gunmen fired shots inside the house.