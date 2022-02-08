Female mamba nabbed while cooling off on a window sill in Durban

Durban: A female black mamba, approximately a year old, was nabbed while chilling on a window sill at a home in Reservoir Hills. Snake catcher Jason Arnold said he received a call from the homeowner on Tuesday. When he arrived, he found the mamba had escaped into a bush.

“It was initially spotted chilling on a windowsill. I think it had been living in their roof and came out in the heat of the day to find a cooler spot.” Durban has been experiencing high temperatures. Arnold said the homeowner kept an eye on the snake until his arrival.

“The snake eventually climbed down a pipe and cruised around the yard. “He eventually lost sight of it when it crawled into a Bougainvillea bush. Upon arrival I searched the thorny bush and eventually located it and caught it. “The snake was 1.6 metre, a very young female snake, probably only a year or two old.”

Arnold said he was grateful the dog hadn’t noticed the snake. “If it had noticed the snake, it probably would have gone for it and that would've been the end for both the dog and snake.” The snake will be released into a place of safety.

Arnold said December to February was peak mamba season in Durban. He has rescued about eight mambas since December. IOL