Fikile Mbalula deploys NEC members to monitor the last leg of the mothballed conference

Durban - Several ANC NEC (National Executive Committee) members have been dispatched across the country to help provinces prepare and execute the last leg of the mothballed elective conference of the governing party. The deployment was announced by the newly elected ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, in a letter to NEC members dated 3 January 2023.

The last leg of the hybrid conference will take place over two days (5 and 6 January 2023) in 9 selected venues in the country’s 9 provinces. It is a continuation of last month’s elective conference where some issues like constitutional amendments and adoption of resolutions were left hanging. This was after the conference was hit by glitches like registering conference delegates and adopting credentials.

The conference’s steering committee then proposed that the conference should be finished in a hybrid format. Now Mbalula has deployed the NEC members to provinces, however, he warned that these deployments are temporary. “Below is the list of names for the respective deployment of the National Executive

Committee members to Provinces for the purposes of the hybrid ANC National Conference continuation. “This does not constitute a permanent deployment to Provinces but is a special

arrangement for strict management of the hybrid conference. “The NEC members will provide support to the ANC PEC’s and/or IPC and conference preparatory committee,” reads Mbalula’s deployment letter.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that Senzo Mchunu has been tasked to lead the NEC delegation deployed to monitor its conference to be held at the Durban ICC. “The hybrid-format conference is expected to be attended by over 913 delegates from KwaZulu-Natal and delegates will be linked up to the national hub. “In addition, we have been informed by Office of the Secretary General Cde Fikile Mbalula of the following deployment of members of the ANC National Executive Committee to KZN Cde (comrade) Senzo Mchunu – leader of the delegation, 2. Cde Peggy Nkonyeni, Cde Mahlengi Bhengu, Cde Cyril Xaba, Cde Sihle Zikalala, Cde Lungi Gcabashe, Cde Mdumiseni Ntuli, Cde Malusi Gigaba, Cde Dr Zweli Mkhize, Cde Bathabile Dlamini, Cde Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (and) Cde Njabulo Nzuza,” the province said.