Finally! Someone has bagged the R94 million Powerball Plus jackpot, so check your ticket

DURBAN: One person has bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot of R94 446 937.
According to National Lottery operator Ithuba the person walked away with the prize from the April draw.
They say the ticket, which was purchased in Limpopo, was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45.
“Players are urged to check their tickets, and to approach Ithuba’s Limpopo regional office to claim their winnings,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba’s CEO.
Mabuza added that a team of financial advisers and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.
Ithuba said they were also searching for more winners.
“We currently have a backlog of unclaimed jackpot winnings across our different games. Players are reminded that they have up to 365 days to claim before their tickets expire,” said Mabuza.
Ithuba is still waiting for the R7 million Lotto Plus winner from the April 6 draw to come forward. The ticket was played in Upington with a wager of R30.
In addition, the winner of the R20 million Lotto jackpot from May 29, 2021 is yet to come forward.
The ticket which was purchased in Carletonville, Gauteng, expires on May 29, 2022.
