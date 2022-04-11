Finally! Someone has bagged the R94 million Powerball Plus jackpot, so check your ticket

According to National Lottery operator Ithuba the person walked away with the prize from the April draw.

DURBAN: One person has bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot of R94 446 937.

They say the ticket, which was purchased in Limpopo, was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45.

“Players are urged to check their tickets, and to approach Ithuba’s Limpopo regional office to claim their winnings,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba’s CEO.

Mabuza added that a team of financial advisers and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.