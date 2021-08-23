Five Durban metro policemen succumb to Covid-19 in a week
DURBAN: Four Durban Metro police officers and a retired officer died from Covid-19 complications in a week.
Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh said the deaths were a tragedy.
“All the policemen were long-standing policemen and were disciplined within the services.”
Tributes poured in for Captain Marlon Pillay, 45, who died in hospital after battling Covid-19 for three weeks.
At the time of his death, Sewpersadh said Pillay had been with law enforcement for 21 years. He worked tirelessly in the fight against drugs in the Chatsworth and greater Chatsworth area.
His death was followed by Inspector Nicholas Langa, from the public transport department, Sergeant Mnguni from the alcohol roadblock centre and Inspector Ndlovu who was based in Verulam.
“Retired policemen Superintendent Johan Truter also died in the same week. He had been with metro police for many years and retired two years ago.”
Sewpersadh said 572 out of the 2 772 metro officers had received their Covid-19 vaccinations.
He said all steps were being taken to encourage policemen to get vaccinated.
