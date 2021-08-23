Five Durban metro policemen succumb to Covid-19 in a week

Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh said the deaths were a tragedy.

DURBAN: Four Durban Metro police officers and a retired officer died from Covid-19 complications in a week.

“All the policemen were long-standing policemen and were disciplined within the services.”

Tributes poured in for Captain Marlon Pillay, 45, who died in hospital after battling Covid-19 for three weeks.

At the time of his death, Sewpersadh said Pillay had been with law enforcement for 21 years. He worked tirelessly in the fight against drugs in the Chatsworth and greater Chatsworth area.