Five men beat, rob Ekurhuleni commuters inside taxis

Johannesburg - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police has asked residents to be vigilant when boarding taxis, following complaints of commuters being robbed inside moving minibus taxis. Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said they have been inundated with calls from alleged victims who said they were robbed while commuting. The first reported incident was on a Saturday, January 23 when a woman in her late 20s boarded a taxi to take her to the Germiston CBD. The white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi picked her up in Dinwiddie area, on Blackreef road between De Beer and Kasteel roads and next to the Reef shopping Mall at around 2pm. Inside were five male occupants including the driver. “She said that when the taxi was in motion, four passengers took out a knife and a firearm and started assaulting her,” Mokheseng said.

“She was robbed of her jewellery, a cellphone and her purse. She had R450 cash and a bank card in her purse. She also said a banking app on her cellphone was accessed and R1 000, which is her daily limit, was immediately transferred by the crooks.

“She was dropped off injured and disoriented after two hours, on the side of the roadway in Primrose area, by the cemetery.

“A good Samaritan came to her aid and they proceeded to the nearest police station.”

Mokheseng said paramedics were called and the woman was taken to the nearest hospital, for treatment.

She later learnt that her attackers had accessed her second bank account and gone on a shopping spree, spending R10 000.

The second incident was reported on a Friday, February 5, in Katlehong where a man in his 30s boarded a taxi from Sontonga road next to the Caltex filling station.

“He was destined for Germiston and crooks in a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi stopped with five males inside. They also beat him up, robbed him and dropped him in Vosloorus next to a river.

“The South African Police Service, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Taxi Task Team and other Law Enforcers, are investigating.

“Members of the community and taxi commuters, are advised to be alert at all times and requested, to report any criminal activity to the nearest EMPD precinct, police station or to dial 08600 10111, alternatively 112, on their cellphones, so that this lawbreakers could be brought to book,” he said.

