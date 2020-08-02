Five passengers killed in Mpumalanga crash

Johannesburg - Five people died on impact when two vehicles collided head-on in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on the R29 between Kinross and Leandra around 2pm. Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison’s Mmusi Moeti said a Kia Picanto and a BMW sedan were involved in the crash. Moeti said the Kia was overloaded as there were six people inside while there were only two in the BMW. At the moment, he said, circumstances that led to the crash were not yet known and investigations were underway.

“Five people in the Kia died at the scene and the driver is the only one who survived but is in a critical condition. One person in the BMW was also seriously injured.”

In another incident, two people died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle rollover on the N17 in Boksburg early on Sunday morning.

ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen said they arrived at the scene just after midnight and found that one person had died and another was in a critical condition.

“Advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, but despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the patient, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries at the scene and was declared dead.

“Two others were found to have sustained moderate injuries, they were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.”

Huyssteen said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident was not known.

IOL