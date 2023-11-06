Five reasons why you should do your Black Friday shopping online

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of shopping delivery apps, more South African consumers are choosing the online shopping route to get their shopping done. These delivery services have become popular with consumers as an easy and convenient way of shopping, where groceries are delivered to their door rather than driving to the shops themselves.

Here are five reasons you should choose online shopping this Black Friday. 1. Travelling costs Physically going to your local shop means getting into your car and driving to your local store. Considering the high cost of petrol in combination with the cost of parking at the mall, a cheaper option could be having your groceries delivered to you.

Delivery fees vary from app to app; however, when all is considered, online shopping could be more frugal. 2. Saving money In tough financial times, sticking to a budget is imperative. Most people in their budgets have set aside a certain amount of money to do their weekly or monthly grocery shopping. Within this budget, people can also allocate a certain amount of money for Black Friday shopping.

With online shopping, you can control the amount of money that you are spending by ensuring that you stick to your budget and only purchase the items on your shopping list. 3. Avoiding impulse buys Shopping retailers are clever in the way their stores are laid out. Almost all retailers will have goods that will tempt you, such as sweets and chocolates, at the checkout points, and consumers will want to put those items in their baskets.

Shopping online means that you will resist temptation and only put the items that you need in your basket. In the long run, your body and wallet will thank you for it. 4. Discounts Online grocery shopping sites will offer consumers incentives such as discounts on delivery or in their baskets when they make their first purchase on the site. Some retailers will only offer discounts on certain online items, but the same items will not be on sale in the store.