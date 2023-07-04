Five ways a financial adviser can help you achieve financial freedom

It is important that people have a good relationship with their financial adviser because a financial adviser can steer you to wealth, and help you make the best investments decisions so you can become financially stable in life. Most successful adviser investor partnerships are less transactional and more relational, therefore, those partnerships have the best chance of a positive outcome, said Neal Sinclair, a business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam.

Paula Walker, director and advisory partner, Consolidated Wealth Group said: “Think of a financial adviser as a personal trainer, someone to guide you and keep you going when you might feel overwhelmed.” Here are five ways a financial adviser can you with your finances: – A financial adviser can help you in planning and setting realistic savings goals and provide you with support in reaching those goals

– A financial adviser can offer you guidance on how to invest your money and save investors from making emotional decisions. – A financial adviser can offer you advice on your long-term investments and which investment products best suit you. They can also give you further information of investment products that you are unsure of. – A financial adviser can assist people in setting up a personal insurance policy to protect them against the loss of life or income. They will also warn you if you are over-insured, as this leads to paying unnecessary premiums which could be better used elsewhere.