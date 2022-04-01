FlySafair pays tribute to air hostess killed in car crash

Durban: FlySafair has paid tribute to one of their air hostesses Koveshree Nair who killed in an accident in KwaZulu Natal this week. Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “All of us at FlySafair are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend Koveshree who was taken from us so suddenly.”

Gordon described Koveshree,25, as a “real team player.” “She will be remembered for her incredible kindness and caring ways by her colleagues and our customers. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her relatives and friends during this very challenging time. Rest in peace Koveshree.”

He said Nair, had been with the airline for five years and was based in Durban. Her routes included Durban, Gauteng, Cape Town, East London and PE. On Facebook tributes poured in for Nair.

The South African Cabin Crew Daily Snapshot wrote that Nair absolutely loved her job and always said that she planned on flying for the rest of her life. “In Durban, the crew are a close knit family so this is a big loss for us as friends and the company.” Nair’s funeral is expected to take place today in Newcastle.

