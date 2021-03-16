Foreign nationals, local woman arrested for allegedly using fake money to defraud people

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - There foreign nationals and a Free State woman were expected to appear in court on Wednesday for allegedly using fake money to dupe desperate people. The suspects, aged between 29 and 35 years, were arrested on Sunday after police received information that they were in possession of counterfeit notes. They were allegedly using the notes to defraud people through bank loans and making them believe that such loans would be cancelled at the bank and their money would be doubled. It’s further alleged they also performed rituals for people submitting letters of such requests and applications for jobs as well as promises of promotions to higher posts. According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, officers got information that there were suspects defrauding the community in that area.

On Sunday, he said, Reitz police followed on the information and went to the house believed to be where the suspects were.

“They brought on board a team comprising Bethlehem Crime Intelligence, Phuthaditjhaba Tactical Response Team, and Bethlehem Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) and Bethlehem Local Criminal Record Centre to collect all evidence to ensure successful prosecution.

“The team arrived at the identified house in Reitz and found four people, three males and a woman. They searched the house and found fake R100 notes worth R17 000 and cash money of R26 000.”

Makhele said further investigation led them outside the house to a small traditional hut which was searched.

“There were also letters of resignation from people requesting to be given luck of money, jobs, promotions to higher posts at work and papers cut to the size of bank notes.

“All the items found were seized and kept as exhibits.

All four suspects aged between 29 and 35 were taken into custody and will be charged.

“They were expected to appear before Reitz Magistrate court on Wednesday, March 17 to face a charge of possession of counterfeit money.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Baile Motswenyane applauded the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Commissioner, Major General Jan Tsotetsi and his team for removing “such characters from society”.

“Our people are becoming victims of fraud daily while losing their hard earned money to empty promises. We urge the community members to be aware of such criminals and their dubious activities which enriches them and leave you poor. Let’s open our eyes and report such activities,” Motswenyane said.

IOL