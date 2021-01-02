Former athletics boss Leonard Chuene has died

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Former Athletics South Africa President, Leonard Chuene has died. He was 68-years-old. The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said it was saddened by his death. Chuene was a Comrades Marathon Honorary Member, Green Number runner and completed 12 Comrades Marathons between 1987 and 2000, earning 11 Bronze medals and 1 Silver medal. He achieved his Best Time of 07:19:25 in the 1991 Comrades Marathon Down Run at the age of 38.

Leonard ran for the Diepkloof Athletic Club, of which he was also a long-standing Chairperson; as well as being a member of the Central Gauteng Blind Sports in later years.

He has also been credited with founding the Soweto Marathon, along with athletics administrator, Banele Sindani and development officer, Boycie Ntlwane.

Leonard was honoured with CMA Honorary Life Membership at the 2002 Spirit of Comrades Awards Gala, alongside long-serving volunteer, Theo Millar who was awarded Life Membership and current CMA Chairperson, Cheryl Winn, awarded Life Membership with Honours.

In a statement, the CMA said Winn has extended her heartfelt condolences on behalf of the CMA Board to the Chuene family, friends and running community.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a true Comrade, Leonard Chuene. His passion for the Comrades Marathon and running in general will be remembered by many, as well as his contribution to athletics during his lengthy tenure at our athletics federation, ASA. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time,” Winn said.

IOL