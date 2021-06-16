Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza dies of Covid-19 complications

Cape Town – Former Eskom board chair and businessman Jabu Mabuza passed away due to Covid-19 complications, his family confirmed on Wednesday night. “It is with deep sadness and sorrow to inform you of the passing of our beloved husband and father Dr Jabu Mabuza,” the family said in a statement.

“He passed away on Wednesday 16 June following Covid-19 complications.” The South African businessman served on several national and international companies’ boards in various industries. In 2017, the University of Witwatersrand awarded him with an Honorary Doctor of Commerce degree in recognition of his entrepreneurship achievements and his contribution to the South African economy.

“At 63, Jabu lived his life so beautifully and committed to the transformation of South Africa’s economy,” the Mabuza family said. “He was a pillar of strength for his family, a dedicated servant of the country, an activist in empowering black entrepreneurs and committed to work for the transformation of corporate SA.” The family said they were grateful for the support and prayers during this time.

“We request the public afford the family privacy and space as we process the passing of our father. Further details will be communicated,” the family said. News of Mabuza’ death comes as the country commemorated Youth Day in memory of a youth-led uprising in 1976 that began in Soweto and spread nationwide. The uprising changed South Africa’s socio-political landscape. The protests started in African schools in 1975 when the Bantu Education Department instructed secondary schools to use Afrikaans as the language of instruction.

Mabuza was remembered by his family as a fighter for the political and economic freedom of South Africans. “On this day in 1976, he had joined thousands of black youths who demanded the end of Bantu education,” the family said. “He was later expelled for participating in that seminal protest that exposed the brutality of the apartheid regime and propelled the struggle for liberation.”

Mabuza currently served as Sun International Limited chairman and the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group. He stepped down as the interim executive chairman and acting group chief executive of Eskom. Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, declined to comment. He added that a statement would be issued on Thursday.