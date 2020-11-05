Former Helen Joseph Hospital worker arrested for R2m fraud and corruption

PRETORIA - A couple, aged 33 and 44, has been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption in Polokwane, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] said on Thursday.

Between 2016 and 2017 the husband, who was employed at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, allegedly approached family members and friends about business opportunities in the Gauteng province, Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Sampo Maaboyi said.

The man allegedly registered companies belonging to his friends and family on the Gauteng provincial government supplier database.

“They started to receive payments without rendering any services. The suspect would then travel from Gauteng to Limpopo to collect the money and transfer it to different accounts belonging to his wife,” said Maaboyi.

“The matter was reported to the [Hawks] Serious Corruption Investigation who after conducting thorough investigations, arrested the couple. Both suspects are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune magistrate court on 6 November.”