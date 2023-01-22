Former president Jacob Zuma locks horns with King Misuzulu at Isandlwana commemoration over speech that was seen as pro-Ramaphosa

Isandlwana – A comment by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu at the 144th commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana, which was seen as “protecting Cyril Ramaphosa’s governance failures”, pushed former President Jacob Zuma to promptly respond on Saturday. Zuma’s immediate response prompted murmurs from Zulu regiments who started chanting “uyayivubela”, an old Zulu battle cry about someone who is starting a war.

Story continues below Advertisement

During his speech, King Misuzulu said people should be tolerant of Ramaphosa as leading a country is not easy as some would like to believe. He said constant criticism was not helpful and leaders should be respected. “He (Ramaphosa) has been chosen by God to be in the seat of the presidency.

“God trusts the President (Ramaphosa) and his leadership of us “Therefore I am saying we must not criticise, we must not point fingers and say look at him and what he is doing. “The job he is doing is not an easy one,” he said in Zulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another eyebrow-raising comment, the King also said religion and politics were very divisive to people. “First, I am not trying to be controversial, but religion divides a nation and politics do divide a nation. “And many other issues and what I have just counted, I plead with you Zulu people not to allow these things to disrupt our way of life,” he told the over 10 000 people that had gathered at the mountain of Isandlwana to remember the historic victory of the Zulu army against the British on January 22, 1879.

Story continues below Advertisement

Later when calling for an end to the killing of people living with albinism, the King said the Zulu nation came before politics and religion. “As Zulus, we have our own way of life, we are older than politics, also, we are older than religion,” he said. Then came Zuma after the King has spoken.

According to the official programme, Zuma was not billed to speak and royal protocol is clear that after the King has spoken, no one should speak. It is not clear how Zuma got the opportunity outside the official programme which by the way was sometimes overridden after it was alleged that the provincial government (under the ANC) played politics by trying to exclude the local mayor of Nquthu (under the IFP) from speaking. Regarding the king’s remarks about Ramaphosa, Zuma appeared to say if leaders want to be respected by the people they lead, they must as well respect them.

He then touched on the issue of religion and politics as divisive factors, saying he wished that he could privately discuss this with the king. “I wish to discuss the king’s comment on the issue of politics (being a divisive factor), whether is it politics that is wrong or it is people that misuse it, just like the issue of religion,” Zuma said. Throughout his speech, there were murmurs within Zulu regiments who were questioning why Zuma was speaking after the King has spoken, thus undermining his authority.

As Zuma was concluding his remarks, a regiment believed to be a royal family member led the other regiments in chanting “uyayivubela.”’ That prompted Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi to rebuke the regiments, and called for order and order was restored. [email protected]