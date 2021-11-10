Four arrested after KZN teacher found dead in her home

Durban – Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 53-year-old teacher on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. According to police, Tholakele Cynthia Shelembe was found on November 7 in her Nyangwini home with strangulation marks on her neck and an open wound on her forehead.

She was declared dead on the scene and two vehicles were stolen. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder and robbery was opened at Hibberdene SAPS. “Msinsini detectives successfully arrested four suspects aged between 18 and 36 for murder and theft of motor vehicles,” she said.

Mbele said during the early hours of Tuesday morning police investigations led to the arrest of a suspect in Yangweni location, uMtwalume. “On Wednesday morning the three remaining suspects were traced and arrested at C-Section in uMlazi. “They are being detained at Scottburgh SAPS and are set to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of murder and theft of motor vehicles,” she said.