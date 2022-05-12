Four men arrested for murder of Mogalakwena ANC councillors, remanded in custody

Pretoria – Four suspects, Samuel Seruputlane, 50, Jabulane Petros Mashamaite, 43, James Mswezi Chuma, 42 and Nkholo Frans Mangadi, 49, have appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested in connection with the cold-blooded murder of two ANC councillors in Mogalakwena, Valtyne Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32, in 2019. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the four are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

“During the time of the (double murder) incident, Kekana was about to table a report to the municipal council regarding irregular expenditure or maladministration in the Mogalakwena Municipality,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, in Sekgakgapeng, Moshate, Tshamahansi and Mokopane areas of Limpopo. On July 23, 2019, the two councillors were sitting in a vehicle in Mokopane, when gunmen allegedly approached and immediately started shooting at them. The two politicians died at the scene.

The assailants then fled on foot and boarded a getaway motor vehicle which was waiting for them at a nearby street. Four suspects have appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of two ANC councillors in Mogalakwena, Valtyne Kekana and Ralph Kanyane. Photo: National Prosecuting Authority “Jabulane Mashamaite also has a pending case where he is facing 121 counts of corruption, including money laundering and conspiracy to commit corruption. He is also charged with 28 others, including their companies, in the Mogalakwena matter,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. The separate matter where Mashamaite is involved was postponed to July 19 for a pre-trial conference in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The NPA has commended police for the “diligent investigation” which has led to the arrest of the four men. The case against the four was postponed to May 17, for bail hearing. The four accused were remanded in custody. IOL