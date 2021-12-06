Four people involved in crash en route to netball championship were trapped under the bus,says SAPS

Durban: Eastern Cape police said they were investigating the circumstances leading to a horror bus crash on the R61, between Aberdeen and Beaufort West, that claimed four lives. A total of 34 people, including the bus driver, were on the bus.

The victims had been en route to the National Championships in Cape Town which began on Monday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said that on Sunday, at around 5.30am, Aberdeen SAPS received a complaint about a bus that overturned. “Members rushed to the scene and found a white and blue Marcopolo bus, lying across the road on its side, blocking both lanes.

“Many passengers were seriously injured and four were trapped under the vehicle. “EMS personnel and paramedics from Graaff-Reinet, Aberdeen and Beaufort West attended to the victims.” She said four of the victims were declared dead at the scene scene.

“A total of 30 other passengers were transported to various hospitals. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. A case of culpable homicide was opened. No arrest made at this stage.” Kinana said the names of the deceased had not yet been released.