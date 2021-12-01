Four people killed in fatal crash on R66, near Pongola River

Durban– Four people have been killed in a crash on the R66 in northern KwaZulu-Natal near the Pongola River on Wednesday. According to Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services, there was a crash involving two light motor vehicles, and three people were killed.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene and transported them to hospital. The exact cause of the crash is unknown. SAPS has been approached for comment.

In a separate incident, on Monday, four people were killed and six injured in a crash on the N2 highway near Pongola. McKenzie said the crash involved a truck and three light motor vehicles. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating.