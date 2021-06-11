Friends who allegedly posed as doctors, selling medical certificates nabbed in sting operation

Durban: KZN police said two friends who allegedly posed as doctors in the KwaMashu area, selling medical certificates, have been nabbed. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said KwaMashu Detectives together with Crime Intelligence embarked on an intelligence operation in the KwaMashu and surrounding areas and arrested two friends on Thursday morning.

Mbele said police proceeded to the area at around 10.30am after receiving information about people who were allegedly issuing fraudulent medical certificates and were charging an amount of R50 per person. “One of the police officers posed as a customer and approached the two suspects aged 38 and 47 who allegedly wasted no time and issued him the medical certificate. “After acquiring their service, the officer introduced himself and searched the suspects.”