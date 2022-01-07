Gardener charged with murdering PMB woman, 62, who was found strangled in her bedroom

Durban: The gardener of a Pietermaritzburg woman who was found dead in her home, has been charged with her murder. Police said 35-year-old Douglas Mataula has been charged with the murder of Sharon-Lee Deetlet, 62, whose body was found in the bedroom of her Bellevue Road, Prestbury home on December 30.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police arrived on the scene at around 6.20pm and found Deetlets lying in her bedroom. She had bruises and strangulations marks on the neck. “She was allegedly strangled with an extension cord .Her home was ransacked and items including speakers, two cellphones and a DVD player were missing.” Mbele said a case of robbery and murder was opened for investigation at Prestbury SAPS.

She said that on January 3, Prestbury police officers received information about the suspect and proceeded to the Hilton area. “Upon arrival, police allegedly found the accused, who worked as a gardener for the deceased, in possession of the missing belongings. He was immediately arrested.” Mbele said Mataula made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.