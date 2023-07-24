Gas explosion: City deploys water tankers and chemical toilets for residents

The City of Johannesburg has deployed water tankers and chemical toilets to residents living in the Johannesburg CBD whose municipal services have been cut off following a gas explosion last week. The City manager, Floyd Brink said in addition, the city’s billing and credit control would also look into how the damaged reticulation pipes would affect the residents’ municipal bills.

Residents and business owners in and around Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD have been left without water and electricity supply for almost a week since the technicians had to cut supply in order to investigate the cause and destruction of the gas explosion. “We can indicate that we have deployed some water tankers to the area, including installing Jojo tanks and chemical toilets for those affected in the area. “It is a difficult time for us and the residents, but what they need to know is that we are working around the clock to be able to improve the situation,” Brink said.

The city would continue to deploy drones into the city’s tunnels to investigate further the cause and destruction of the gas explosion. “We are getting closer to finding the answers. Indeed, it is a gas explosion but we will investigate further,” Brink added. Law enforcement would continue to monitor the scene to divert pedestrians from walking across the damaged and dangerous roads.