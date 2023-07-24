Independent Online
Gas explosion: City deploys water tankers and chemical toilets for residents

Numerous experts and technicians have been assessing the area where a gas explosion left a massive crater in the Johannesburg CBD last week. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

The City of Johannesburg has deployed water tankers and chemical toilets to residents living in the Johannesburg CBD whose municipal services have been cut off following a gas explosion last week.

The City manager, Floyd Brink said in addition, the city’s billing and credit control would also look into how the damaged reticulation pipes would affect the residents’ municipal bills.

Residents and business owners in and around Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD have been left without water and electricity supply for almost a week since the technicians had to cut supply in order to investigate the cause and destruction of the gas explosion.

“We can indicate that we have deployed some water tankers to the area, including installing Jojo tanks and chemical toilets for those affected in the area.

“It is a difficult time for us and the residents, but what they need to know is that we are working around the clock to be able to improve the situation,” Brink said.

The city would continue to deploy drones into the city’s tunnels to investigate further the cause and destruction of the gas explosion.

“We are getting closer to finding the answers. Indeed, it is a gas explosion but we will investigate further,” Brink added.

Law enforcement would continue to monitor the scene to divert pedestrians from walking across the damaged and dangerous roads.

One person died and 48 people were injured in the explosion.

[email protected]

IOL

infrastructure policy, infrastructure projects, water supply, utilities, City of Joburg, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, Municipalities, Municipality, Joburg CBD Explosion, Gas, Water and Sanitation

