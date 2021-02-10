Gauteng Health incurred R19bn irregular expenditure from 2010 to 2020

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health incurred has in the past 10 years incurred R19-billion in irregular expenditure. Spokesperson for the department, Kwara Kekana, confirmed that the money was an accumulated amount as of the 2010/11 financial years to last year. That amount, she said, also includes the R3 billion in irregular expenditure that the department incurred in five months last year, from April to September. The information on the latest amount was revealed by the department on Friday at the Gauteng Legislature. Kekana said the R2, 4 billion of the R3 billion of the irregular expenditure was attributed to Covid expenditure while the rest was attributed to consignment stock, security contracts and outsourced nursing staff.

DA Shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said it was “tragic that the Gauteng Health Department is a habitual offender with poor financial management over many years.”

“There have been many failed promises to fix the finances in this department, and the continuing lack of financial controls is what enabled the massive PPE corruption.

“I hope that the latest horrendous corruption is the wake-up call for fundamental reform to ensure clean and effective spending.

Last week, the Gauteng Department of Education disputed claims by the DA that had it incurred irregular expenditure of R1billion in the 2019/20 financial year, saying the amount was R14 million.

The revelations came hot on the heels of news that the department paid over 300 companies R431 million for the cleaning and decontamination of schools in three months.

