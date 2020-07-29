Gauteng records 156 deaths as SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 471 123

Durban - In the last 24 hours, Gauteng recorded 156 Covid-19 related deaths. On Wednesday, National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 240 new deaths had been reported in SA. He said the Eastern Cape had recorded 34 new deaths while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 27 and the Western Cape had lost 23 more people. Mkhize revealed that South Africa's Covid-19 cases stood at 471 123 which is an increase of 11 362 in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries currently stands at 297 967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%

Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted to date is 2 873 163 with 42 528 new tests conducted since the last report.

On Wednesday, The Mercury reported that Durban police officer Anton Laas had succumbed to Covid-19. Earlier in the month, Laas who was stationed at Malvern SAPS, had been placed on a ventilator. However, he passed away on Wednesday.

It was also reported that Covid-19 had claimed the lives of five healthcare workers in North West. Gynaecologists Dr CJ Venter, Dr Litenye Lomalisa as well as Clinical Psychologist Florah Makama and two other nurses who were based in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and Ngaka Modiri Molema District respectively succumbed to the Coronavirus last week.

