Gauteng records 67% spike in new Covid-19 infections as death toll climbs to 57 879

Durban - Gauteng recorded 3720 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours as hospital admission increased and 114 new deaths were reported. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, reported that 5,552 new Covi-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing in an 18.5% positivity rate. T

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,752,630. As of Monday, there were 12,223,448 tests conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below: The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (67%), followed by the Western Cape (8%) and North West (5%) provinces.

According to the NICD, there was an increase of 936 hospital admissions. A total of 1 777 288 people have been vaccinated. The data comes amid speculation that government will in the coming days move to place the country into tighter Covid-19 restrictions amid the rising number of new infections.