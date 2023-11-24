Get more this Black Friday with Samsung’s tech offers

Samsung is ushering in the festive shopping season with an unmissable range of offers this Black Friday.

The company is shining a spotlight on top-tier product offers which are crafted meticulously to elevate the user’s lifestyle. These breakthrough offers are the perfect chance for shoppers to not only upgrade to cutting-edge technologies but to do so at the best prices and acquire to the tech they’ve been dreaming of all year. For customers looking to make a significant upgrade in their kitchen, the Side by Side RS65 Refrigerator with plumbed water and ice dispenser is a big fridge that comes with bigger benefits. This fridge will help you revolutionise the way you store more with Samsung’s SpaceMax™ technology that enables the interior walls to be much thinner as it uses a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. The RS65 offers a whopping 647 Net Litres, all thanks to Samsung's unique design that maximises space and storage inside, without increasing the external dimensions. Samsung Side by Side RS65 Refrigerator

With its impressive 229 Net Litres of freezer space, you’ll never fall short of storing your frozen delights. It also has something up its sleeve for wine enthusiasts as it not only provides ample storage but does so with flair. For added peace of mind Samsung’s 20 Year Digital inverter warranty, lasts longer with up to 50% energy saving. It is now only R19 999, save R5 000. Another product that presents a great offer this Black Friday is Samsung’s 8kg Front Loader washing machine, with Steam and Eco Bubble technology. Gone are the days of tedious laundry chores as the WW80TA046AX/FA brings forward a combination of efficiency and advanced technology. The Digital Inverter Motor 20 Year warranty was tailor-made for those who seek efficiency in their laundry days. The motor adjusts its operations based on the load size, ensuring optimal energy use. Its brushless design minimises wear and tear, promising durability. Samsung’s 8kg Front Loader washing machine

And with a generally quiet operation backed by a 20-year long warranty, it's an investment that speaks volumes. Time is of the essence, and the WW70 respects that. With its ability to get a 2 kg load sparkling clean in just 15 minutes, laundry is a breeze. At 1400 RPM spin speed, effective removal of excess water means garments spends less time in the dryer, saving both energy and time. Moreover, you can save R3 500 because it is R6 999 this Black Friday. With the summer heat having robustly declared its arrival, Samsung’s wall-mount air conditioner is here to help cool things down. Should the weather suddenly turn chilly, the aircon will warm your space up in winter. It is one for all seasons and thus all about redefining comfort throughout the year. You’ll experience up to a 73% reduction in electricity consumption, courtesy of the Digital Inverter compressor and its assuring 10-year warranty. Save this Black Friday on Samsung wide of range of room air-conditioning solutions from R6999, excluding installation.

For more details visit samsungair.co.za Fill your summer entertainment schedule with vivid colours as you watch on the 75’’ Crystal UHD 4K CU7000, that is available with a saving of R5000 at the special Black Friday price R14 999. This TV is fine-tuned to display vibrant lifelike pictures for an immersive viewing experience. It is a smart TV, but the smarts are not just limited to TV functionalities. It can also be a Smart hub that brings all your streaming services, games and personal content to one place so that you’ll spend less time searching. Samsung 75’’ Crystal UHD 4K CU7000.

Once you have it in your home, you can relax like you have a butler and let SmartThings seamlessly connect to, monitor and control all your smart devices to intuitively control your home via a built-in hub. Even the very recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, a hub for creativity and productivity with a big and beautiful display and S Pen compatibility, is available at a bargain this Black Friday. It is now just R9 999 which means buyers will save R1 000. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi.