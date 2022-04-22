Gift of the Givers saves the day again as a truck carrying thousands of litres of water headed for KZN

Durban: The Gift of the Givers are at in again. This time, bringing much needed water to KwaZulu Natal.

The province experienced severe flooding that claimed over 400 lives and damaged infrastructure worth billions. Among them was the eThekwini municipal water delivery system that sustained substantial damage. Many areas are still without water since last week.

Director of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman, whose organisation has been instrumental in rendering aid, said a truck load carrying hundreds of thousands of fresh drinking water was headed to KZN from Cape Town. Water collections are underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until April 30. “The Cape Town International Convention Centre has generously offered 5000m2 of its new facility CTICC 2 (near Chris Barnard Hospital) at no cost, as a collection point for bottled water for KZN flood victims, hospitals, clinics, schools, individuals, and the community at large given the substantial damage to the eThekwini municipal water delivery system,” said Sooliman. “The torrential rain washed away pipes and damaged the filtration facility, which has, in essence, stopped the delivery of water into the city's reticulation system.

“Water challenges exist in many areas along the coast. Municipal tankers are trying their utmost to get water to communities whilst many private individuals have opened their boreholes to all unconditionally.” Sooliman said the demand outstrips supply in KZN. “The CTICC has been instrumental in encouraging Cape Town to respond to KZN.

“Hospitals are desperate for water to continue with procedures, cook for patients and for ingestion of medicine. Calls of desperation for water provision are increasing with each passing day. Elderly, patients and children are battling. “Gift of the Givers has delivered several super link loads of water ,but getting loads timeously, is a challenge. Titan Cargo is our logistics partner but subsidised or, no fee transport from any company will be appreciated.” He said shipping maybe a viable alternative.

