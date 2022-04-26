Glencoe farmer accused of killing teenager back in court

Durban: A Glencoe farmer accused of killing a teenager last September made a brief appearance in the district court on Monday. Garth Simpson, 68, is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Qiniso Dlamini. The teenager was shot in the abdomen and died at the scene on September 28, 2021.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperson, the matter was adjourned to May 30 for instruction by the director of public prosecution. Qiniso’s uncle, Doctor Ngcobo, told the Daily News the teenager had gone to fetch cows and had allegedly been locked inside the farm. Ngcobo said the cows belonged to the family and some community members.

“He went there with seven others, but the farmer allegedly shot and killed him,” said Ngcobo. Qiniso was a Grade 10 pupil at Sebenzakusakhanya High School in Sithembile township, Glencoe. IOL