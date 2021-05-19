Gumtree warns of new Whatsapp scam targeting unwitting customers

Durban - If you receive a Whatsapp or text message from someone telling you that they have made payment via a Gumtree shipping and delivery service - its a scam.

That is according to Gumtree South Africa - one of the country’s biggest online sales platforms - who are on Wednesday night warning users not to be fooled by the message as they do not have a shipping and delivery service.

In addition, Gumtree South Africa said customer are directed to “spoof” Gumtree sites by the scammers.

According to Gumtree, scammers obtain phone numbers from classifieds sites and make contact via Whatsapp or text message.

They then indicate that they have made a direct payment via a Gumtree shipping and delivery service (which does not exist).

The victim is directed to a spoof site and asked to enter their credit card details in order to receive funds.

Louis Bosman, Customer Service Supervisor for Gumtree South Africa, states that the scam originated in the UK but instances of the scam have been reported locally over the last 48 hours.

“Gumtree does not currently offer a delivery service of any kind. While these types of scams are very convincing, note that an official Gumtree page will contain gumtree.co.za in the URL and https:// at the beginning. Gumtree will never ask you for your credit card details over the phone or via WhatsApp/Text.”

He urges all customers to report suspicious buyers to the Gumtree helpdesk (help.gumtree.co.za) and to familiarize themselves with the trust and safety guidelines provided on the site.

IOL