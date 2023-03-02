Gungubele says Ramaphosa yet to make announcement on Cabinet reshuffle

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele remained mum on when exactly President Cyril Ramaphosa would appoint his Cabinet. This was after ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile said it was going to happen in the next few days.

Gungubele said on Thursday Ramaphosa had made an undertaking that this would happen, but it was a question of time. He said the president had acknowledged the need to close the gap in his executive and this would be attended to. “On the reshuffle, you know that the president has acknowledged the need to close the gap. The president has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity. Naturally, once he acknowledges the gap he makes an undertaking to make an appointment. That job will be done, but the date, time and hour is for the president,” said Gungubele.

He said Ramaphosa was also aware that his former deputy David Mabuza was going to leave after he expressed his wish to leave government. Mabuza made a public announcement a few weeks ago that he had resigned, but Ramaphosa asked him to stay on. It was until this week that he sent his resignation and the president said the position would be filled soon.

Speculation is mounting that Mashatile will be appointed as the second in command at the Union Buildings. He was elected party deputy leader at the December national elective conference. [email protected]