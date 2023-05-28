Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: death toll climbs to 23 with 229 people hospitalised since May 15

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) says the death toll of the deadly cholera outbreak now stands at 23. “The number of patients that have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since May 15 is sitting at 229 and this number includes 23 patients who have been transferred to other Tshwane-based hospitals,” the department said.

The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has been going on for over a week and the number of affected people keeps on rising. In the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of the diarrhoeal-disease. “The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Cholera seen at Jubilee is standing at 48. To date, 23 people have unfortunately passed on from the disease outbreak.

“As of Saturday, there were 77 patients admitted for diarrhoeal disease. It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged. “As part of efforts to manage the diarrhoeal disease, the government has set- up a field hospital in Kanana,” it said. The department stated six temporary tents have been set up to immediately attend to people presenting with symptoms of dehydration, as vomiting and diarrhoea eliminate water from the body.

“In this temporary hospital, patients are either given oral hydration or Intravenous Hydration on the spot, and the most critical patients are immediately taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission,” it said. The department urged people to ensure proper hand hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet. Furthermore, the public is advised to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment.