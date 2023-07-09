Have a good relationship with your financial adviser to get the best outcome

It is important that people have a good relationship with their financial adviser because a financial adviser can steer you to wealth, and help you make the best investments decisions so you can become financially stable in life. Most successful adviser/ investor partnerships are less transactional and more relational, therefore, those partnerships have the best chance of a positive outcome, said Neal Sinclair, a business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam.

Paula Walker, director and advisory partner, Consolidated Wealth Group said: “Think of a financial adviser as a personal trainer, someone to guide you and keep you going when you might feel overwhelmed”. Here are five ways a financial adviser can you with your finances: – A financial adviser can help you in planning and setting realistic savings goals and provide you with support in reaching those goals

– A financial adviser can offer you guidance on how to invest your money and save investors from making emotional decisions. – A financial adviser can offer you advice on your long-term investments and which investment products best suit you. They can also give you further information of investment products that you are unsure of. – A financial adviser can assist people in setting up a personal insurance policy to protect them against the loss of life or income. They will also warn you if you are over-insured, as this leads to paying unnecessary premiums which could be better used elsewhere.