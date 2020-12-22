Hawks bust senior KZN anti-corruption cop ’red handed’ for taking R5000 bribe

Durban - A senior policeman attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit in KwaZulu-Natal spent the night behind bars and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly receiving a R5 000 from a complainant in a theft case.

According to police, the senior officer, a 56-year-old colonel in the Anti-Corruption unit was approached by the complainant in a case of theft which was investigated by his section.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the complainant allegedly requested progress report in the case and he was allegedly informed that something was wrong with a case.

“The suspect allegedly promised to assist the complainant on condition that the complainant pays him a gratification of R5 000 for Christmas,” Mhlongo said.

“The matter was then reported to the Hawks members and an undercover operation was conducted. Members swooped in his office where he was caught red handed after accepting cash from the complainant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged accordingly,” he said.