Heavy rain halts bail bid of husband accused of attempted murder and rape

Pretoria - The Mogwase Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against 41-year-old Oupa Nkele to January 20 for bail application, after court recording devices could not capture proceedings on Wednesday due to heavy downpours. “The postponement was effected due to heavy rain that made it impossible for court recording devices to capture proceedings,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Nkele has been charged with attempted murder and rape. “Preliminary police reports revealed that Nkele, who is currently separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter. As per the agreement, he collected the wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon, 29 December 2021,” said Mamothame. Nkele then drove towards a local mall, but changed directions and headed to their house at Lerome village near Mogwase outside Rustenburg.

“An argument ensued after the pair arrived in Lerome, Nkele allegedly assaulted and strangled the wife with a rope, then poured petrol over her and eventually raped her. Subsequently, he allegedly forced the victim into his car and drove away with her but the victim managed to unlock the car and jumped out,” said Mamothame. “According to the police report, the victim received assistance from a good Samaritan who took her to the police station where charges of attempted murder and rape were laid, leading to a swift arrest of Nkele on Thursday, December 30 2021.” Nkele will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.