Hello Darlings’ CEO Tasneem Moosa ‘chickens out’ of much-anticipated interview with victims’ representatives

Pretoria – The highly-anticipated interview between the so-called holiday swindler, CEO Tasneem Moosa of Hello Darlings and veteran journalist Yusuf Abramjee, which was scheduled for this morning is no longer going to happen. Abramjee said Moosa has “chickened” out of the interview after she had initially agreed to answer questions, then insisting on having the interview questions sent to her before the engagement, and ultimately cancelling – citing lawyers’ advice.

Thousands of people in South Africa and other countries are desperately looking for Moosa – who is facing criminal charges for allegedly defrauding people who had paid her for overseas trips. Abramjee, also a leading anti-crime activist, was roped in by the desperate alleged victims in an extensive bid to locate Moosa. On Monday night, Abramjee announced that the interview, which was set to provide rare insights into Moosa’s whereabouts, had suffered a stillbirth.

“Earlier today (Monday), she sent me a text message: ‘Salaams. Does 9am SA time suit you rather? Also, kindly send me a list of questions prior to interview. In this matter, it is clear that you represent the refund due to individuals so my attorney has advised against interviews, however I am willing to be interviewed telephonically with the list of questions presented prior to interview, as I believe that you will remain unbiased and factual as your role dictates?” Abramjee said he responded to Moosa: “Hi Tazz. I have mailed some questions. Unfortunately I’m unable to give a full list of questions because if you have nothing to hide, why have questions prior to that? You can be assured I will be fair and use the interview unedited.” Abramjee said on Monday evening, Moosa said: “Hi Yusuf, unfortunately without comprehensive list of questions, there is no way my legal representative is allowing this interview. He has in fact requested that I not make any further media statements at all until further notice due to extreme media prejudice to date. Legal rep will be releasing a statement in due course.”

Abramjee said he has asked for the details of Moosa’s attorney, but they were not forthcoming. “Moosa clearly has something to hide, 310 cases have now been registered with the SAPS, totalling R26 608 060. More cases are expected to be opened over the coming days. The cases will be investigated by the Commercial Crime Unit assisted by the Hawks. A call has also been made on Interpol to assist,” he said. Unconfirmed reports suggest that criminal charges are also being opened against the elusive Moosa in other countries including the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

One of the alleged victims in South Africa, who is now leading the charge to find Moosa and recover money, Dr Faraaz Akoo said he feels disappointed because the interview between Abramjee and Moosa got canned. “We are disappointed that Tasneem Moosa has backed out of the interview. She has to answer to the hundreds of people who lost their hard earned cash,” said Akoo who is an administrator on the Telegram Recovery Group with thousands of people allegedly conned by Moosa. “She can run but she can’t hide. We want justice and be assured we are not going to back done. We call on authorities to act decisively.”

