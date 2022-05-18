Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Herdsman finds skeletal remains in Verulam bush

Reaction Unit SA officers being led by community members to the skeletal remains. Picture: Supplied

Published 32m ago

Durban: A herdsman in KwaZulu-Natal made a gruesome discovery when he found skeletal remains in a bush.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the skeletal remains were found in dense vegetation in Oakford, Verulam.

“When we arrived on scene on Tuesday afternoon residents took officers through dense vegetation and down a steep cliff where the remains were located.”

Balram said the identity or sex of the deceased could not be confirmed due to the extent of decomposition.

“The skeleton was dressed in red pyjama pants.”

Balram said due to the extreme terrain and darkness, plans were made to recover the remains during the course of Wednesday.

The SAPS has been approached for comment.

IOL

