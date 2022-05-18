Herdsman finds skeletal remains in Verulam bush

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the skeletal remains were found in dense vegetation in Oakford, Verulam.

Durban: A herdsman in KwaZulu-Natal made a gruesome discovery when he found skeletal remains in a bush.

“When we arrived on scene on Tuesday afternoon residents took officers through dense vegetation and down a steep cliff where the remains were located.”

Balram said the identity or sex of the deceased could not be confirmed due to the extent of decomposition.

“The skeleton was dressed in red pyjama pants.”