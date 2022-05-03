Here’s how Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital is functioning with no running water since the floods

Durban: The Department of Health said 30 Jojo tanks had been installed at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital to help with the water shortages. The hospital situated in uMlazi, south of Durban, has been without running water since the floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Department said measures were in place to mitigate the impact of water shortages. These measures include: – A three-hourly water rationing system is being applied on daily basis to allow for the flushing of toilets and to enable effective water management throughout.

Story continues below Advertisment

– Installation of 30 Jojo tanks (5000 litres capacity each), which have been placed in all strategic areas, including the kitchen, wards, clinical areas and Out-Patients Department (OPD). – A total of 30 portable toilets have been provided in the courtyards near the wards, OPD and all other strategic areas. – Bottled portable water is distributed in 250 5l containers per day to staff and patients.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Department also thanked non-governmental organisations like Gift of Givers for their support and said it was in constant contact with eThekwini Municipality, which is working around the clock to restore the supply of water in uMlazi township. Public Servants Provincial Manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said that while the Department has put measures in place, these are not sustainable in the long term. “This is a hospital that services the whole of Umlazi and is one of the biggest hospitals.

Story continues below Advertisment

“With no running water, nurses are now expected to go and carry still water to perform their duties. “Keeping in mind that the hospital is already understaffed and the morale of the staff is low.” Ndlovu said the hygiene of patients were also compromised without water.

He urged eThekwini Municipality to prioritise the hospital and ensure water is urgently restored. However, the Department said additional personnel has been roped in to assist with the distribution of bottled water and thanked staff and patients for their patience and co-operation at this time. eThekwini Municipality has been approached for comment.