Here’s what your load shedding schedule will look like for this week, according to Eskom

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom has issued its projected load shedding schedule for the week ahead, announcing that no load shedding would take place during the day from Monday. In a statement issued by Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena on Sunday, the power utility plans to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm. Stage 2 load shedding will then resume from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday. Mokwena said this pattern of suspending load shedding during the day and implementing Stage 2 load shedding during the evening peak will be repeated daily until further notice.