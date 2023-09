High interest rates - Here’s how you can negotiate a better rate on your home loan

The South African Reserve Bank’s announcement that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 8.25 percent was welcomed by South Africans following a number of increases in interest rates. Home loans are connected to the prime lending rate, which can change when the interest rate is adjusted.

Qualifying for a loan can feel like overcoming a huge hurdle, which means many don’t take the next step of negotiating their interest rate, according to Ayanda Ndimande, head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit. Ndimande encourages people to negotiate their interest rates and emphasises that people need to do their homework so they can negotiate with confidence and feel in control over the process. How to negotiate a better rate on a loan

Ndimande shares two things people need to negotiate a better rate: A good credit score: Your credit score is a reflection of your accumulated history of dealing with debt. In order to get a loan, your credit score needs to be strong. Every person has the right to a free credit report every 12 months that they can request from an accredited credit bureau. Know your affordability: It’s critical to do your own research by checking your own affordability. You can do this by looking at previous bank statements and consider what you’d have to give up to afford a R2,000 monthly loan repayment, for example.

Ask yourself some important questions To negotiate from a strong position it is vital to understand where you are financially. You can do this by asking yourself the following questions: 1. What’s the opportunity cost of having this loan? What will it cost you in terms of your lifestyle and financial goals?

2. Think about the fluidity of the economy. If petrol and food prices continue to increase, for example, can you afford these expenses and the loan? 3. Do you need the money now, or could you save over the next few months/ years, to be able to pay more upfront, so your repayment instalments are lower? 4. How will the swinging repo rate impact you? Can you afford to potentially pay more, if the rate increases?

Should you ‘shop’ around for comparative quotes? Yes, you should shop around for quotes, but asking for quotes from more than three lenders in a three-month cycle could harm your credit score. According to Ndimande, people need to remember that all registered lenders are regulated by the National Credit Regulator, so quotes should not differ too much.

Think carefully about a fixed interest rate Considering the high interest rates, many people may be tempted to renegotiate the terms of their home loans and ask for a fixed interest rate. Andrea Tucker, director of MortgageMe said that a fixed interest rate will remain the same for a specific and agreed-upon period of time.