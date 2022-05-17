Homeless man cleared of PMB socialite Kavitha Nerputh’s murder

Durban: Two years after Pietermaritzburg mother Kavitha Nerputh was found dead in her car, the man arrested for her murder has walked free. The National Prosecuting Authority said the accused, Simphiwe Msweli, was acquitted in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

The 41-year-old mother of three, was found dead in her locked Audi SUV at the Alexandra Park in Scottsville on January 20, 2020. Msweli, who was homeless, was charged days after her murder. He abandoned his bail and remained behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner.

According to News 24, Msweli, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, cried after his acquittal. It further reported that regional magistrate Bhekizitha Phoswa found that Mweli's guilt was not proved beyond reasonable doubt. No one saw him kill her. Nerputh had allegedly been strangled to death with a cellphone charger. Her two cellphones and her car keys were missing.

Her handbag, wallet and a diary were found in the car and she had her jewellery on. Nerputh made headlines when she forked out a staggering R100 000 for a birthday bash for her 4-year-old daughter in 2017. She treated 150 children to a carnival-themed party in 2017. She said it was a chance to give back to the community.

