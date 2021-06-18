News
A Covid-19 Drive Through testing station operating in a parking lot Loftus Park with few walk ins.Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)
Hospital admissions on the increase as SA’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 58 441

Durban - South Africa’s death rate related to the Covid-19 virus climbed to 58 441 after 118 more people died.

This as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported that 10,510 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in South Africa in the past 24 hours, representing a 20.5% positivity rate.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,796,589.

As has been the trend over the past few weeks, Gauteng has led the country in terms of new Covid-19 infections (66%) followed by Western Cape (8%). KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s cases.

The number of daily new cases for Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal have increased from Thursday while new case numbers decreased in the other provinces.

There has also been an increase in hospital admissions which now stands at 1 510 across the country.

On the bright side, South Africa has of Friday vaccinated a total of 2 069 346 people.

