Housebreaking suspect arrested after high-speed chase

PRETORIA - Western Cape police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man after a high-speed chase as the suspect attempted to flee the crime scene. Police received information about a house robbery in Mowbray. The vehicle involved in the crime was spotted in Sea Point and the driver of the vehicle sped away from the police after noticing that he was being followed.

A high-speed chase ensued and the suspect was eventually cornered and forced to stop. Upon searching his car, police found an imitation firearm. The man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He has been charged with negligent driving, housebreaking and the possession of an imitation firearm.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, police disarmed an explosive device found at the solid waste drop-off facility in Hout Bay. A dog used during the investigation reacted positive to the presence of possible live explosives in the device. The bomb disposal technician disarmed the device and removed it from the scene.