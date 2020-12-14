How to properly wear a face mask to help safeguard against Covid-19

Durban - As the country enters the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with the number of infections and hospitalisations spiking, authorities are pleading with the public to follow the basic principals of curbing the coronavirus such as wearing a mask in public, washing hands regularly and sanitising.

While many people have become accustomed to wearing a mask, observers however point out that not many people wear them effectively.

For mask to be effective it has to cover the user’s nose and mouth and it should not be lowered when talking .

According to the World Health Organisation, masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation guidline on how to wear a face mask.

The WHO advises that If Covid-19 is spreading in your community, stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.