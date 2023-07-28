How to sell your Barbie doll for millions

The recently released Barbie movie has caused a global sensation, so much so that the much-loved doll is becoming a sought-after collector’s item. And if you want to, one day, be offered R5,4 million for one of your Barbie dolls, then you need to know how the collection market works.

High-value Barbie collections have captivated both collectors and ordinary people alike for some time, and the recent movie-craze will no doubt see a resurgence in the doll, says Tarina Vlok, managing director of Elite Risk Acceptances, a high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure. This week, Toys R Us said it had seen a 30% surge in sales of the iconic Mattel doll since the movie premiered. The global toy giant even caters to collectors’ potential demands by selling special editions. Designer collaborations may also be on the rise. “We have in recent times seen collaborations between brands and designers in a bid to cater to collectors...Recently a Barbie doll went on auction for an astounding $302,500, just over R5 million.”

Some time ago, Vlok says Mattel collaborated with Balmain to create a Barbie collection, all in pink. “Although there are no dolls available yet in South Africa, watch this space and consider the cost of a high-end luxury branded doll – anywhere from R6,000 to R22,000. Even vintage Barbie dolls from the early years can fetch high prices in the collectibles market. “It is no surprise then that for some collectors, Barbie dolls even represent an investment opportunity. As the value of certain Barbie dolls increases over time, collectors may choose to buy them as a long-term investment.”

If you are a collector, or want to be, you should know that limited production runs make these dolls more valuable and sought after. Barbie dolls that are well-preserved and in their original packaging can also significantly increase in value over time, especially when they become rare or discontinued. However, for collectors who are too quick to get swept up in the craze, there can be pitfalls, she warns. Even though collector’s items may appear to be simply ordinary items wrapped up in exclusivity, they must be insured for their value to be protected against risks.

“While the sentimental value or uniqueness of these types of sought-after collector’s items cannot be replaced in the event of a loss, insurance can put the collector back in the same financial position prior to when the loss occurred. “These pieces are expensive because they are unique and should be protected against sudden and accidental losses. One issue that many individuals face when buying an item is insuring it at the bought-for value, rather than the replacement value, and price shifts may mean the difference in the two values could be significant, locking in financial losses if putting in a claim.” Vlok explains too, that some Barbie dolls would be classed as rare items, which means that the value of a rare asset is influenced by various factors, including exchange rates, global trends, as well as whether or not the item’s investment class has grown.