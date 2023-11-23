How WhatsApp is changing healthcare in South Africa

The landscape of healthcare in South Africa is undergoing a major transformation, thanks to the integration of mobile technology into patient care. The National HealthCare Group, under the leadership of CEO Patrick Lubbe, is at the forefront of this shift, focusing on user-friendly solutions that prioritise primary healthcare and digital integration.

MediClub Connect epitomises this new wave of healthcare delivery. By leveraging mobile communication and chat commerce technologies, it provides a convenient platform for millions of South Africans to access healthcare services directly from their mobile phones via WhatsApp. This service includes online consultations with doctors and nurses, referrals for in-person visits, and access to prescribed medications and critical health services.

However, challenges such as the high cost of data remain a concern in South Africa. Lubbe acknowledges these hurdles, highlighting other barriers like lack of transportation, remote living, and physical disabilities that impede access to healthcare. MediClub Connect aims to overcome these obstacles by offering personal attention and high-quality healthcare, accessible to anyone with a WhatsApp-enabled cell phone. The service is particularly beneficial for those with difficulties in travelling to medical facilities. It enables individuals to receive medical advice, prescriptions, and follow-up care remotely, addressing issues like chronic diseases and mental health efficiently. For a fee of R95 per employee per month, patients can access a range of services, including doctor appointments, medication, blood tests, and more. The introduction of MediClub Connect, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, has resonated well with both individuals and companies. The National HealthCare Group's collaborations with entities like TymeBank, Standard Bank, and Old Mutual have further expanded its reach, providing affordable healthcare access to a broader segment of the South African population.