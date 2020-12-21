Hunt for gunmen after botched cash heist in Sebokeng

Johannesburg - A botched cash-in-transit heist in Sebokeng on Monday morning around 10am left a security guard and a bystander wounded and two vehicles burnt. The gunmen, who left without taking a cent from the burning cash van, fled on foot from the scene. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the cash van was about to load money from a Standard Bank ATM when a security guard noticed a vehicle attempting to block their way. Mathe said the driver of the cash van managed to get away from the Toyota Camry blocking their path and a chase ensued. During the chase, Mathe said, the gunmen fired shots at the cash van’s wheels, bringing it to a standstill.

“The crew were forced out of the cash van and the guard was shot in the right hand, as well as an innocent bystander.”

Mathe said both guards were disarmed by the gunmen who tried twice to blow up the cash van but failed to get the money.

“We can confirm that police have recovered a rifle and 9mm cartridges at the scene as well as the Toyota Camry ... We also found a white Mazda Midge which was burnt to ashes. We can’t confirm if it belongs to an innocent bystander or the gunmen.”

Mathe said the gunmen had also fired at the cash van’s escort vehicle. However, no one was hurt.

“A manhunt for an unknown number of people is under way, and we urge anyone with information to come forward to assist our work by calling Crime Line on 08600 10111,” she said.

In another incident that happened in Cape Town around the same time, a security guard was shot during another failed cash in transit heist at Colorado Shopping Centre, in Mitchell’s Plain.

Mathe said two guards were about to load cash in their vehicle when they were accosted by three suspects.

She said a scuffle broke out between the guards and the gunmen. In the chaos, one of the guards was shot in the neck.

“He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The community played a big role in apprehending the suspects as they did a citizens’ arrest of the three suspects who have now been taken into custody.

“The gunmen did not take any money,” she said.

IOL