’I prayed for financial freedom’, says Brakpan priest after R7.2m Lotto winnings

Durban: A Brakpan priest who was one of two winners of a R14 million Lotto jackpot said he had prayed for God to grant him financial freedom. The priest said he prayed for God's intervention for months and asked for God to ease his financial burdens so he could take care of his children. He said he also wanted to do more for his church. "My prayers particularly became more intense from July this year. I started feeling a lot of pressure and I ‘fought’ with God, asking him not to forsake me when all I have been is a loyal servant to him," he said. He said just days before he played the lottery, he visited his wife's grave. "I pleaded with her to speak to God on behalf of our family, it is my belief that she is now a spiritual being who is closer to God than we are. Earlier this week, I went to check my tickets and I was pleasantly shocked to learn that I had won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot," the priest said.

He said he had a list of things that he wanted to do with the money.

"At the top of that list is ensuring my children's education is paid for and their basic needs taken are of. I also want to renovate my parents' old house and contribute to the church," he said.

The man added that he was not planning to disclose his winning to anyone other than his children.

"This will be a private matter between my children and myself," he said.

The second winner is a woman in the North West who said she plans to buy a house and retire with her winnings.

She would like keep news of her winnings strictly confidential.

Both players bought their tickets for R20 and selected their numbers manually. | IOL